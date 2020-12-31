Let’s go out with a bang!

Advertisement

Celebrate new year's with a bang(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Well it’s the final countdown as we prepare to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021.

New Year’s Celebrations include parties, adult beverages, and of course fireworks!

Casita Rosa Fireworks is just one of Laredo’s many fireworks stands that offers an array of items to ring in the new year with a bang!

Sunnie Storm with Casita Rosa says that this year it’s nothing but good vibrations as we look forward to 2021.

If you choose to light up the sky this evening, make sure you are doing it in a safe manner, never allow children to light fireworks without adult supervision and it’s important to have a fire extinguisher handy.

Casita Rosa Fireworks is located on Highway 359. For more information on what they offer you can head on over to their Facebook page.

