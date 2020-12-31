Advertisement

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of San Francisco at a depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers).

The agency’s website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020.

Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on Camera
Car break-in caught on camera
Nuevo Laredo dog waits outside hospital after losing owner to COVID-19, now rescued in Laredo
Dog rescued after losing owner to COVID-19
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Laredo Police are searching for a couple of men accused of stealing from cemetery
Police searching for two men accused of stealing from cemetery
Man arrested for home burglary
Man arrested in connection to home burglary; second suspect still at large

Latest News

Accident reported at Bartlett and Jacaman
Accident reported at Jacaman and Bartlett
City implements contact tracing log
City implements contact tracing mandate for restaurants
City implements contact tracing mandate for restaurants
City implements contact tracing mandate for restaurants
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims