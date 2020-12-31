Advertisement

Party supplies boom despite coronavirus pandemic

Party City sees more people buying personal party supplies
New Year's Eve supplies
New Year's Eve supplies(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With New Year’s Eve less than 24 hours away, people are gearing up to ring in the new year!

Although this year, we are not able to celebrate with large gatherings, there are still plenty of ways to party.

General Manager Earl Medina at Party City says that despite the ongoing pandemic, this year’s sales are booming.

He says they have seen an uptick in sales since Halloween, Medina is attributing it to the smaller social gatherings many are hosting.

They are also seeing a lot of purchases when it comes to comical new year’s supplies.

Medina says, this year more people are looking for decorations, backdrops, and balloons so they can decorate their house with their families and bring their celebration to life.

