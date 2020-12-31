Advertisement

Police urge residents to refrain from shooting in the sky

Authorities say every year this act causes property damage, injuries and even fatalities
Police urge residents to refrain from shooting in the sky
Police urge residents to refrain from shooting in the sky(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As we get ready to ring in the new year, we can anticipate a lot of lights and sounds; however, authorities are advising against a different kind of bang.

Firing guns into the air is a big concern this time of year and as the saying goes, “What goes up, must come down” comes into play.

While many families are looking to put 2020 behind them, police say you should not let your guard now.

Laredo Police say every year, they receive reports regarding people shooting firearms up at the air during Christmas time up until the new year.

Investigator Joe Baeza says that if you get a bullet through a roof, it will be coming down through your roof at the same speed as if somebody shot standing on the roof of your home.

In previous years there have been reports of property damage, injuries and even fatalities.

Police say the risks of being victims to a tragedy caused by a bullet that is landing on the ground has continued to increase every year.

This year, with the curfew in place police hope things will be different this time around.

Authorities say it’s important to be cautious and although they will be on the lookout to avoid tragedy from happening, they urge the public to do their part.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on Camera
Car break-in caught on camera
Nuevo Laredo dog waits outside hospital after losing owner to COVID-19, now rescued in Laredo
Dog rescued after losing owner to COVID-19
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Laredo Police are searching for a couple of men accused of stealing from cemetery
Police searching for two men accused of stealing from cemetery
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing

Latest News

File photo: Doctor receives vaccine
TAMIU to hold COVID-19 vaccine drive for frontline workers
Celebrate new year's with a bang
Let’s go out with a bang!
Accident reported at Bartlett and Jacaman
Accident reported at Jacaman and Bartlett
City implements contact tracing log
City implements contact tracing mandate for restaurants