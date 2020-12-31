Police urge residents to refrain from shooting in the sky

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As we get ready to ring in the new year, we can anticipate a lot of lights and sounds; however, authorities are advising against a different kind of bang.

Firing guns into the air is a big concern this time of year and as the saying goes, “What goes up, must come down” comes into play.

While many families are looking to put 2020 behind them, police say you should not let your guard now.

Laredo Police say every year, they receive reports regarding people shooting firearms up at the air during Christmas time up until the new year.

Investigator Joe Baeza says that if you get a bullet through a roof, it will be coming down through your roof at the same speed as if somebody shot standing on the roof of your home.

In previous years there have been reports of property damage, injuries and even fatalities.

Police say the risks of being victims to a tragedy caused by a bullet that is landing on the ground has continued to increase every year.

This year, with the curfew in place police hope things will be different this time around.

Authorities say it’s important to be cautious and although they will be on the lookout to avoid tragedy from happening, they urge the public to do their part.

