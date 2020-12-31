Advertisement

Pop some champagne on National Champagne Day

If you don’t drink, there are also non-alcoholic beverages to mark the occasion
By Justin Reyes
Dec. 31, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s time to pop some champagne, not only to ring in the new year but also because it’s National Champagne Day!

It’s pretty obvious how to mark the day, but if you don’t drink, there are non-alcoholic beverages.

Fun fact, the official champagne only comes from the champagne region of France.

However, people often use it as a generic term for sparkling wine and make sure to have a toast with your loved ones at midnight.

