Say cheers to the new year!

Local liquor store says it has seen the effects the pandemic has had on business
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are less than six hours away from the start of the new year and as we get ready to close the lengthy book that is 2020, many are looking to pop champagne to celebrate the start of the new year.

Get ready to raise your glass as we say goodbye to 2020 and hello to the new year!

Many will be celebrating with food, folks, and plenty of adult beverages.

Mario Vasquez of Mario’s Liquor on Shiloh and International says every year, alcohol is a big part of the New Year’s festivities.

He is just one of many store owners that has witnessed the effects the pandemic has had on businesses.

Vasquez says business has been slow at times, due to less demand from local bars; however, they have seen an increase in single alcohol purchases.

While many might be feeling the aftereffects of the damage that 2020 has brought, Mario encourages residents to continue to celebrate in a safe manner.

Mario says the store will be doing everything they can to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, but he is also asking everyone to do their part at home.

And once the clock strikes twelve and you pop that champagne with high high hopes for 2021.

If you are planning on purchasing alcohol for your festivities, you have until 9 p.m. tonight and remember all liquor stores in Texas will be closed on New Year’s Day.

If you do plan on drinking on New Year’s Eve, remember to have a designated driver or take advantage of the various ridesharing services.

