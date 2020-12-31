Advertisement

TAMIU to hold COVID-19 vaccine drive for frontline workers

The COVID-19 vaccine drive will be held at TAMIU from Saturday all the way up until Monday, January 4th
File photo: Doctor receives vaccine
File photo: Doctor receives vaccine(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This weekend there will be a coronavirus vaccine drive-thru event for frontline workers.

The event will be held at TAMIU from Saturday all the way up until Monday, January 4th.

This will include doctors, health care personnel, pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, healthcare workers, and other medical professionals in the field.

It will be at entrance two of the Zaffirini Student Success Center Parking lot at 9 a.m. while supplies last.

Credentials will be verified for healthcare workers, so you must bring an ID and no appointment is necessary.

