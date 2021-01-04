Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss Electoral College certification

Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential...
Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential Electoral Ballot after members of Arizona's Electoral College signed the certificate Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - A group of Republicans, allied with President Donald Trump, is pledging to object when Congress meets to certify the electoral college results.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the first to announce his intentions last week, citing claims of widespread voter fraud.

Despite President Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

A joint session of Congress is convening Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes. It’s the final step in reaffirming Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Under federal law, Congress must meet on Jan. 6th to open sealed certificates from each state. The certificates contain a record of the state’s electoral votes.

For an objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is speaking with local lawmakers to explain their stance. Listen to a portion of the interviews below.

Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS):

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY):

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA):

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA):

Rep. Don McEachin (D-VA)

Rep. Sherrod Brown (D-OH):

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR):

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL):

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA):

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS):

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN):

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV):

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX):

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL):

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ):

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK):

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX):

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ):

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO):

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. The AP contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Middle school placed on lockdown due to threat
Walmart location on 2320 Bob Bullock Loop closed for cleaning
Local Walmart store closed for deep cleaning
File photo: City offers free COVID-19 testing
City responds to FDA warning on curative tests
File photo: Crime center
Police department hiring for communication tech
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
Many Laredoans still awaiting stimulus checks

Latest News

File photo: Doctor Victor Trevino
New variant of COVID-19 reported in Houston
Sylvia Bruni speaks out
Local Democratic chair speaks on chaos at the capitol
File photo
Local health authority addresses nursing home outbreaks
Shelters harboring migrants
Health conditions forcing migrant shelters in Mexico to close
Shelters harboring migrants
Health conditions forcing migrant shelters in Mexico to close