Advertisement

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test is available on Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can now take a COVID-19 test that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration from the comfort of your home.

An at-home coronavirus testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The FDA gave emergency-use authorization for the Dxterity test last month.

One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

These kits are not new, but this is the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According the Amazon’s website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UISD board member succumbs to COVID-19
File photo
City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Laredo Health Authority says coronavirus has become more contagious
Coronavirus
City confirms 38,204 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Senate floor
Power sharing agreement stalled in U.S. Senate
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Trump’s sway over GOP tested as impeachment heads to Senate
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
President Biden has made his first calls to world leaders. Yesterday he called Mexico and...
LIVE: Amid stimulus talks, Biden signs order to help factories
First 100 days: COVID, exec orders, impeachment
First 100 days: COVID, exec orders, impeachment