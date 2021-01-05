City addresses concerns for COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of people lined up the night before the vaccination drive-thru began on Monday morning, some lining up 12 hours beforehand.

Monday was the third day of the event and the second day that people 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions were eligible to receive the vaccine.

Hundreds were turned away after supplies ran out.

This, in addition to what local officials are calling “preferential treatment,” is what prompted the order.

“This preferential treatment will hopefully end, and we can adhere to the rules,” said Mayor Pete Saenz.

City officials held an unexpected media briefing Monday evening announcing a public health order for COVID-19 providers.

Effective immediately, it stipulates that providers must only vaccinate, at this time, people who fall within the 1A and 1B tiers. That’s healthcare workers in group 1A and people 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions in group 1B.

But allegations have surfaced that some providers are giving the vaccine to people who do not qualify within either group.

“We need to get better organized,” Saenz said. “I’ve received a huge number of complaints, some allegations as well, (about) preferential treatment, people are jumping out of line, and a misunderstanding and miscommunication from higher-ups, possibly the state. I also hear that the rule is 1A and 1B, but apparently, that classification has been construed a little differently by some providers.”

Yet in the same meeting, another official says the opposite.

“Vaccines in the community aren’t being hoarded by the facilities that we have here in town,” said Health Director Richard Chamberlain. “I want the community to know that vaccines are being provided in an expedited manner and that the City of Laredo will be working collaboratively with these organizations to help provide them in an expedited manner.”

Still, hundreds of people waited in line, and hundreds more were turned away.

City Manager Robert Eads called the drive-thru event a “great system,” although he says 3,500 doses are not enough.

Mayor Saenz calls vaccinating the population a “massive undertaking.”

“We need to know the inventory. How many vaccines have been received? How were they dispensed? What is the expectation of more vaccines?” he said.

While the city’s vaccination drive was held at TAMIU, the city does not have authority or oversight over hospitals or pharmacies that provide vaccines, making it difficult to effectively organize the citywide distribution.

“I’m pretty sure everyone is trying to do the best that they can, but it is evident that some rules and some direction have to be present and more so transparency,” said Dr. Victor Trevino, the Laredo Health Authority.

The officials who said some providers are giving preferential treatment when it comes to the vaccine would not name anyone specifically and instead told the media to reach out to the providers themselves.

The KGNS newsroom has received many messages from viewers also saying this is happening.

The city says they are working on a plan with local providers on how to best accommodate those who are bedridden or whose conditions are severe enough to not wait in a car for hours. They also say they are working on an appointment system rather than a first come first serve basis.

The state distributes the vaccines to individual providers, not the city.

KGNS contacted city officials in reference to the long lines and a city official is set to appear on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the issues.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.