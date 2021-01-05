Advertisement

Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week

By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 1:11 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 19-year-old Chicago man who had no known underlying conditions died from COVID-19 the week after he was diagnosed, according to his family.

When 19-year-old Arnold Herrera saw a problem, he tried to fix it. He worked on cars for a living and was as good with his hands as he was generous with his heart, his family says.

“I’m always going to remember him for the joyous person he was, for the amazing things he did, the way that he had an effect on everyone’s life,” said Herrera’s older brother, Pablo Portilla.

Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19. Family members say he was diagnosed just the week before his death.(Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

Portilla says his brother was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and was recovering at home. He appeared to be getting better, but hours after ringing in the new year, his condition worsened.

“He told us, ‘Happy new year.’ Unfortunately after that, he just had complications a full day. He was in pain. We took him to the hospital, and that’s that,” Portilla said.

Herrera died Sunday. He became the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from the virus.

His family hopes his death serves as a warning to others.

“It doesn’t discriminate on age. It just happens, and we should all be careful. We shouldn’t think, ‘Oh yeah, because I’m young, it’s not going to happen to me,’” Portilla said. “We just have to be careful. We have to take our precautions, and we have to take this seriously.”

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Middle school placed on lockdown due to threat
Walmart location on 2320 Bob Bullock Loop closed for cleaning
Local Walmart store closed for deep cleaning
File photo: City offers free COVID-19 testing
City responds to FDA warning on curative tests
File photo: Crime center
Police department hiring for communication tech
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
Many Laredoans still awaiting stimulus checks

Latest News

File photo: Doctor Victor Trevino
New variant of COVID-19 reported in Houston
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Sylvia Bruni speaks out
Local Democratic chair speaks on chaos at the capitol
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob