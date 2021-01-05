Hundreds wait hours to receive COVID vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Monday marked the third and final day of the city’s COVID drive-thru vaccine clinic, with thousands of people showing up.

KGNS crews were at TAMIU on Monday morning speaking to those who waited hours to get the vaccine.

Arriving at 10 o’clock at night, going to the bathroom outside, camping out in their cars: that’s the experience of many who lined up to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s what a few locals had to say:

“I arrived at 10:30 last night,” said Leticia Cisneros, vaccine recipient.

“They had security all night long. We slept. It was like camping,” said Eduardo Saldiva.

“We’ve been waiting for more than eight hours,” said Pedro Alegria.

The City of Laredo says around 1,200 vaccines were administered Monday at TAMIU, yet people were still turned away after waiting hours in line.

To avoid this scenario, many people lined up hours in advance.

”I drove around and didn’t see anything… they’re lining up over there,” said Leticia. “So I drove, and there were 12 cars in front of me.”

Despite temperatures barely reaching the forties, some say the wait was worth it.

“It’s a long, long line and wait, but it’s a step for preventing the virus,” said Adriana Perez.

Perez’s daughter has lupus, and her parents are over the age of 65 -- two high risk groups.

The line extended for miles, even reaching the loop.

But again, those who were successful in getting the vaccine say the result outweighs the negative.

“It was worth it waiting,” Saldiva said. “They had a bathroom. They had security all night long.”

“It’s worth it, but (the city) could do it in a faster way,” Alegria said. “There’s a lot of people being turned back.”

These are all people who successfully got the vaccine, but hundreds were turned away after doses ran out.

Since the first day of the distribution, more than 3,500 people have gotten vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.