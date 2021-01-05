Kid Rock gives $100,000 to support small businesses impacted by COVID
‘THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!’
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST
(Gray News) – Kid Rock says he’s donating $100,000 to the Barstool Fund to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
“THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!” the singer-songwriter said on Twitter. “Put me down for 100k. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out.”
The fund has raised more than $18 million to support small business owners, according to its website.
The Barstool Fund is a non-profit organization created by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. His digital media company produces sports and pop-culture content.
Supporters can make direct contributions or purchase merchandise.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.