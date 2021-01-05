Advertisement

New Border Patrol Deputy Chief discusses future of border wall

Border Patrol Deputy Chief Carl Landrum says the agency has always asked for a border barrier system
By Barbara Campos
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While President-Elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn into office later this month, many are asking, what will happen to the border wall?

Last month, Border Patrol announced some big changes including the appointment of a new deputy chief agent for the Laredo Sector who is coming in from another border city, west of Texas.

With President Trump’s administration coming to an end and the future of the wall in the Gateway City still up in the air, how do the lead agents patrolling our border feel about this?

The new deputy chief agent Carl Landrum who’s coming from Yuma Arizona says things have changed ever since he was stationed in the Laredo Sector five years ago.

Landrum says, “Any type of border barrier system that were requesting has nothing to do with an administration or an administration change. We have always asked for border barrier system. Whether you call it a wall, fence or barrier system. I prefer to call it a barrier system.”

Landrum says the area is a lot busier than when he was here five years ago.

After coming from another busy border city, he says that there’s a lot of different activity; however, across the border, crime is still the same.

Although certain city officials are opposing the idea of the border wall being built along our river banks and it’s not yet been decided what will happen next.

Agency officials say they will soon announce a hiring fair to recruit more agents for the Laredo sector.

