Advertisement

43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks

Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.
Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - By the end of February, 43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shut their doors.

USA Today reported that these include stores in 19 states and Puerto Rico.

In July, the home goods retailer announced it was planning to close 200 stores over the next two years.

Sixty-three of them shut their doors by the end of 2020.

A company spokesperson told USA Today that with the additional 43 closings, Bed Bath & beyond would have completed about 60 percent of its planned closures by the end of February.

Retailers have been closing more stores to focus more on their online offerings, a process that has accelerated amid the harsh economic realities of the pandemic.

The following Bed Bath and Beyond stores are set to close in the coming weeks, USA Today reported:

Arkansas

  • Conway

Arizona

  • Peoria

California

  • El Cerrito
  • Gilroy
  • Mountain View
  • Northridge
  • Riverside
  • San Mateo
  • Simi Valley
  • Turlock
  • Yuba City

Colorado

  • Boulder
  • Colorado Springs
  • Lone Tree

Florida

  • East Fort Myers
  • Estero
  • Miami
  • Port Richey

Georgia

  • Fayetteville

Indiana

  • Kokomo

Louisiana

  • Slidell

Massachusetts

  • Holyoke
  • Saugus

Maryland

  • Baltimore

Michigan

  • Wyoming

Minnesota

  • Coon Rapids

New Jersey

  • Lawrenceville

New York

  • Manhattan
  • Manhasset
  • Greece

Ohio

  • Cincinnati
  • Medina
  • Stow
  • Warrensville Heights

Pennsylvania

  • Pittsburgh
  • Swarthmore

Puerto Rico

  • Bo Canovanillas Carolina

Tennessee

  • Cleveland

Utah

  • American Fork

Virginia

  • Fairfax
  • Glen Allen
  • Virginia Beach
  • Waynesboro

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Middle school placed on lockdown due to threat
Walmart location on 2320 Bob Bullock Loop closed for cleaning
Local Walmart store closed for deep cleaning
File photo: City offers free COVID-19 testing
City responds to FDA warning on curative tests
File photo: Crime center
Police department hiring for communication tech
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
Many Laredoans still awaiting stimulus checks

Latest News

File photo: Doctor Victor Trevino
New variant of COVID-19 reported in Houston
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Sylvia Bruni speaks out
Local Democratic chair speaks on chaos at the capitol
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob