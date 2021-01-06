Austin Police officer fatally shoots gunman after altercation with off-duty cop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An Austin Police officer fatally shot a man early Tuesday after a series of events that escalated when another, off-duty police officer opened fire on the man’s car.

According to reports, an off-duty officer told police that he was driving home early Tuesday in his personal vehicle when another driver cut him off.

The off-duty officer said the driver pointed a gun at him, so the officer fired into the vehicle.

Other officers responded and the driver got out of his vehicle and walked around to the passenger side and reached into the vehicle.

Police said an on duty-officer then opened fire on the driver, killing him.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was shot and injured, but it was unclear when she was wounded. She was in stable condition at a hospital.

A baby was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident but fortunately was not injured.

The off-duty officer was not wearing a body cam, so there is no video of the initial confrontation or shooting.

Both officers are on administrative leave as a ‘lengthy’ investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.