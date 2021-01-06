City confirms 27,686 positive cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local officials have confirmed another series of coronavirus cases as well as multiple deaths.

As of Jan. 6, the city has conducted 198,704 tests and out of that amount, 27,686 have come back positive, 769 of which are active, 193 are hospitalized and 55 are in the ICU.

According to the city, seven people have lost their battle to the coronavirus, putting our death toll at 523.

The 517th death was a man in his mid-60s who passed away on Sunday, Jan3. The 518th death was a woman in her mid-90s who passed away on Jan 4.

The 519th death was a woman in her early 70s who passed away on Jan 5.

The 520th death was a woman in her early 80s who also passed away on Jan 5.

The 521st death was a woman in her late 70s who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The 522nd death was a woman in her early 80s who passed away on Tuesday and the 523rd death was a man in his late 70s who passed away on Tuesday as well.

So far 26,394 people have recovered, and our hospitalization rate is 41.25%.

According to the Laredo Health Authority, the Hospitals are critically stressed and are operating in overflow status with 21 in holding in our local ERs.

They say they are seeing a surge from the Christmas holidays.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.