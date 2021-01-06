Congressman Cuellar live phone interview on KGNS News

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar joined KGNS’s Jerry Garza for a live phone interview while in lockdown at his office in Washington, D.C.

The congressman addressed what is currently happening at the Capitol and what he experienced first hand when protesters made their way into the building.

“We were in the office, getting ready to go to the chamber, because we were ready to go finish the debate,” said Cuellar. “All of a sudden you have these people that stormed in, that is they broke through Capitol doors, they broke through windows, got into the office building.”

To listen to the complete interview, you can find the video above.

