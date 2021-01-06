Advertisement

Day of the Three Kings Celebration

A local bakery says the Rosca this year is bringing an optimistic look toward 2021.
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Christmas and New Year’s may be over, but there is one more reason to celebrate.

Wednesday marks the day of the Three Kings, also known as the Epiphany, a Christian feast that commemorates the visit of the Maji to the baby Jesus.

Locally, many celebrations are marked by the purchase of the Rosca, or the crown of sweet bread.

“Hopefully this year going forward, we look forward to a better year than last and we can enjoy these types of events for our families,” said Alfred Rodman from Quickie Bakery. “Tamaladas, gatherings, slowly and following all the guidelines going forward.”

Traditionally, a baby Jesus is hidden inside the Rosca and whoever gets the baby in their piece of bread is supposed to throw a party on February 2nd.

