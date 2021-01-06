Food delivery driver caught on camera stealing Mich. family’s puppy

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a DoorDash worker delivering food to a Michigan home dropped off the meals but then left with the family’s 8-week-old puppy.

Just after the new year, police used surveillance video to chase down leads after an 8-week-old puppy named Bella was stolen from Ashley Swinton’s home in Warren, Michigan. The crime, allegedly committed by a 26-year-old delivery driver for DoorDash, was caught on camera.

“You can see her pet the dog, rub the dog. I guess she was trying to see if the dog was vicious or anything. Then, you see her scoop the dog up and take the dog directly to her car,” said Swinton, recalling the video.

With some help from DoorDash, police say they tracked down the delivery driver, who allegedly confessed to the crime. She did not explain her actions.

“They invited this person to deliver food to their home and trusted them to do their job, and they delivered the food but obviously took something that didn’t belong to them,” said Detective Brian Price with the Warren Police Department.

Police recovered Bella and returned her to the Swintons, who had gotten the puppy for Christmas.

“If you can take a dog, you can take someone’s belongings, you can take a key, anything. We don’t just do things like that,” Swinton said.

Charges in the case are expected to be filed soon.

