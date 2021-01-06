Advertisement

Man arrested for stealing speaker from vehicle

Roberto Alejandro Duarte, 32
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole a car speaker.

The Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force arrested 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Duarte in the case.

The incident was reported on Dec. 26 when officers received a burglary report at the 100 block of Martingale.

Officers met with the property owner who stated that someone broke into his car and stole a $300 speaker.

After a thorough investigation, Duarte was identified as the suspect seen on surveillance footage.

Police determined they had enough evidence to secure an arrest.

