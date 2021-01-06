Nuevo Laredo discuss budget proposal for COVID-19 vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A budget proposal is underway to acquire coronavirus vaccines in Nuevo Laredo.

The city’s Mayor Enrique Rivas Cuellar announced they are working to put aside 10 million pesos to buy the vaccines.

Rivas said they are waiting for the authorization to get them and distribute them to healthcare facilities.

The last time a major purchase was made was last September when the city and council approved to buy thousands of rapid tests.

The cost of that purchase was nearly a one million pesos.

