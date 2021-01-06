Nuevo Laredo reports 3,617 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting another increase in cases as well as deaths.

As of Tuesday, Nuevo Laredo has reported 3,617 cases with 397 of those cases currently active.

The city did confirm 412 deaths due to COVID-19 which is up 10 more than the previous day.

So far, 56 cases remain pending and 2,808 have recovered.

The State of Tamaulipas is nearing 41,000 positive cases.

