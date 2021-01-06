Advertisement

Police department hiring for communication tech

The city is looking for people to be the call to action in connecting those in need of help
File photo: Crime center
File photo: Crime center(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is searching for others to be a part of its team.

The police department is encouraging jobseekers looking to make a difference to apply as a communication tech.

The City of Laredo 911 is looking for people to be the call to action in connecting those in need of first responders.

Responsibilities include operating and monitoring radio dispatch and telephone systems using multi-channels and frequencies in a public safety communication center.

For more information, you can click here.

