Police searching for man tied to theft case

Authorities released images of the alleged person of interest
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a person who allegedly attempted to steal a trailer.

Laredo Police released images of what appears to be the man in question along with the pick-up truck he was last seen driving.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or the location of the vehicle, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

