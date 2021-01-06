Police searching for man tied to theft case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a person who allegedly attempted to steal a trailer.

Laredo Police released images of what appears to be the man in question along with the pick-up truck he was last seen driving.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or the location of the vehicle, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.