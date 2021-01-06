Advertisement

Rock found in English garden turns out to be ancient roman relic

An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.
An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST
(CNN) - Auction house Woolley & Wallis is asking for the public’s help to solve the mystery of a roman relic found at a home in England 20 years ago.

The homeowner had no idea it was an ancient roman marble slab and had used it as a horse mounting block for nearly a decade.

Then one day she noticed a laurel wreath carved into its face and a Greek inscription.



Artifacts like this came to England in the 18th and 19th centuries when aristocrats would tour Europe. However, how it ended up in a nondescript garden is a mystery.

The auction house is asking locals about who lived in the area in recent decades.

The stone is being sold next month, with a pre-sale estimate of up to $20,000.

