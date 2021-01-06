Waiting for winter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we’ve been in the winter season for a few weeks, we still haven’t seen any severe winter conditions but we are going to see some changes as we head into next week.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out foggy once again with temperatures in the low 60s, which is a lot warmer than previous days.

A lot of this moisture and humidity in the air could transpire into storms as we head into the weekend.

Until then, not much is going to change on Thursday; we’re still expecting highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

Things will drop on Friday morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Although that might not seem like much of a change, we are going to expect big changes as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

This Saturday, temperatures will drop to the mid to low 60s and we’ll see a 30 percent chance of rain.

Things will persist on Sunday, but we’ll drop even lower from 60s down to the 30s.

This will kickstart a cold Monday morning, but no worries, we will still warm up to highs in the 60s.

Overall we are going to see a slight cold front, but we aren’t expecting to stay in the 30s for long.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.