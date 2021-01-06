Advertisement

Webb County opens new parking lot

County Judge Tano Tijerina says this new parking lot is part of a forward-thinking strategy
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A county project that has been years in the making is finally coming to fruition.

Webb County has expanded the number of parking spaces downtown thanks to its new parking facility slated to open to the public on Wednesday.

Parking rates are two dollars per hour and 16 dollars per day.

County Judge Tano Tijerina says this new parking lot is part of a forward-thinking strategy that provides today’s needs and tomorrow’s growth.

This new parking facility will be open seven days a week to the general public and is located near the courthouse.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

