Advertisement

76-year-old grandmother crawls into burning home to save neighbor

By KGTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman in California is being hailed as a hero after saving her neighbors from a burning home Monday.

The 76-year-old grandmother was driving to her own home when she saw the flames coming from her neighbor’s place.

When she pulled up, she immediately sprang into action to help.

“You just see a flame, you didn’t see smoke, and then you realize, ‘Oh my God, it’s fire,’” said Marty, whose last name was not provided.

“I went running over and I started pounding on the side, getting their attention, because the doors were closed and they were in there.”

Eventually a man made it out of the home, but said a woman was still inside.

Without thinking twice, Marty crawled inside the burning home.

“I was able to crawl in a little, and I’m saying maybe 3 feet, you don’t do very much at my age,” she said.

Marty could hear the woman inside coughing and gasping for air.

“I managed to touch her ankle, so I was able to stand up and grab her clothes, because you just grab into thin air,” She said. “And then when you’ve got something, you pulled it, and so both of us fell back outside and then down the stairs.”

Marty and the two neighbors she had just saved were rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The grandmother of three thinks she did nothing special.

“I did anything anybody else would have done,” she said. “If you have a conscience or you’re a human being, you do it.”

Marty’s daughter Gina Alfaro, who rushed to the scene, took a picture of her mom with a firefighter, proving that heroes do come in all sizes.

“She saved [her neighbor’s] life for sure,” Alfaro said. “She can say no, it’s OK. She’s humble.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it could spread to other properties.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Middle school placed on lockdown due to threat
Walmart location on 2320 Bob Bullock Loop closed for cleaning
Local Walmart store closed for deep cleaning
File photo: City offers free COVID-19 testing
City responds to FDA warning on curative tests
File photo: Crime center
Police department hiring for communication tech
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
Many Laredoans still awaiting stimulus checks

Latest News

File photo: Doctor Victor Trevino
New variant of COVID-19 reported in Houston
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Sylvia Bruni speaks out
Local Democratic chair speaks on chaos at the capitol
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob