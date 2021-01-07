Casa Blanca Golf Course puts extra COVID protocols in place

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Casa Blanca Golf Course has seen an increase in the amount of people coming out to play golf, but that has raised some concerns with the spike of COVID-19 cases in the county.

In response, officials with the course are now implementing extra precautions.

“It’s a catch 22, absolutely.”

That’s what Casa Blanca’s head golf professional Carlos Flores has to say about this matter.

But due to the spike in cases and some information they have received from customers, they have decided to take extra precautions from December 30th to January 9th.

“Some information that we had of some golfers that reached out to know, letting us know they were here at the facility prior to those dates and because of that exposure we felt that we have to take additional measures to keep everyone safe,” said Flores.

Although they were already taking safety measures, they decided to take extra protocols for the next few days.

For the next three days they will continue to limit some of their services to keep the community safe:

- They will only serve food in the patio for dine in.

- They won’t allow more than 4 people per table.

- The pro shop’s main entrance will be temporally closed and will only allow one person at a time in the shop.

- They also urge customers to use one cart per person to eliminate as much risk as they can.

He says its all about the safety and wellbeing of his customers

For the happy golfers, like Erasmo Sanchez and his best friend Armando Montante Jr., they say golfing has been a great way to be social and safe.

”Yes, I do worry, but as long as you are safe and wear the mask and stay away from a lot of people, you know,” said Sanchez.

They told KGNS it’s about enjoying the little things in life like spending a day on the course with your best friend.

After those three days, they say they are following all CDC guidelines and will determine from there what decisions they will make.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.