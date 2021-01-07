City looking to use scheduling software for vaccine distribution

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After this weekend’s vaccine drive-thru that many called disorganized, city officials are now looking to improve the efficiency on how vaccines are given to the public.

Even though the city does not control which provider gets the vaccine and who gets it first, they are looking into a system that will help organize the vaccine administration process.

The Laredo Health Department is a registered vaccine provider, meaning it does anticipate receiving more vaccines.

In order to prevent long lines and wait times, Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain and city manager Robert Eads say the city plans to use a scheduling software to distribute the vaccine supply they receive.

This will allow appointments to be made. They expect to use the software once next batch of vaccines arrive, which Chamberlain refers to as the “Week 4″ supply.

He says 700 vaccines are expected to be sent to Webb County during the next allocation.

Of those 700, the state gave 100 to Gateway Health, another 100 to TAMIU and 500 to the Laredo Health Department.

Eads says the city only has jurisdiction over vaccines that are assigned to them and are choosing use the scheduling software.

However, Eads says the city is willing to help other providers give out the vaccine.

“We will be a liaison in their efforts. So if they do have other doses we can help them get it out to our community. We will do it. But to supersede a state authority, intervene or take away doses from other eligible sites, we do not have that authority. That is not the city’s role.”

Eads says each of the providers have an agreement with the state, not the local government, but he does say that the state is still only allowing vaccinations on people who qualify under tier 1A and 1B.

Chamberlain says the city is working with LISD, UISD, and Laredo College to plan a COVID vaccine drive for the eligible population when more vaccines are obtained.

