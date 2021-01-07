City responds to FDA warning on curative tests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Curative, the company the City of Laredo contracts to test citizens for COVID-19 said its test performance and labeling have not changed.

This is in response to an FDA warning that some of the curative’s tests may be indicating people do not have the coronavirus, when in fact, they do.

Curative said Monday it is working with the FDA but is confident in its data.

We reached out to city officials on the FDA’s warning of potential unreliable results and Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain stated that they have reached out to curative and they are still waiting for a response from their official offices.

Chamberlain says they want to ensure that all residents have accurate testing available to them.

If you do plan on heading out to one of their eight kiosk locations, the company is requiring online registration.

