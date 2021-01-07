Congressman Henry Cuellar and local Republican leader respond to Capitol riots

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The entire nation’s eyes are on Washington, and local leaders respond to what happened.

KGNS spoke to Congressman Henry Cuellar, who witnessed some of the chaos that ensued from his office window.

He shares the moments that lead up to thousands of Trump supporters storming through the Capitol doors.

“I’m looking outside my window and we see thousands of people out there, Trump supporters who refuse to concede to the defeat that President Trump had,” Rep. Cuellar said. “There are pictures where they’re trying to break into the House floor, there are pictures of someone in the Senate floor, and they’ve broken into some of the Capitol buildings that we’re at.”

What was a routine day that happens every four years to certify the presidential election turned to just the opposite.

Despite the chaos, Congressman Cuellar says he wasn’t fearful.

“We have our Capitol police that are here to protect us. I have faith in law enforcement, which is why I’m a big supporter of law enforcement. They’re here to protect us,” he said.

One woman is dead, windows are broken and shots were fired. But the work continues.

“I got one message for President Trump. We might be delayed, but we are going to finish this certification, and after the certification we are going to certify Joe Biden as the next president of the United States,” Rep. Cuellar said.

KGNS reached out to the Webb County Republican Party to get their take on the matter.

“We completely condemn those actions, and they stand contrary to what we believe in as Americans, which is rights to peaceful protest,” said Chairman Tyler Kraus. “We don’t agree with violent protesting like those people did, and they vandalized property. They stormed the Capitol grounds. It’s not something we agree with.”

According to a Facebook post, the Webb County Republican Party referred to those who stormed the Capitol as “radicals.”

“They’re not Republicans, and they’re not Democrats. As far as I’m concerned, they don’t care about the constitution of the United States and upholding law and order,” Kraus said.

There will be a rally at the Texas state capitol this Saturday.

Kraus says he supports peaceful protests and believes this rally will be peaceful.

