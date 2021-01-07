Former Capitol police officer addresses storming of protesters

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former Laredo mayor joined KGNS during a live phone interview to speak on the Capitol being under siege from protestors.

Salinas is very familiar with protecting the Capitol and its legislators since during his law enforcement career he served as a Capitol police officer.

“In my career, as a U.S. Capitol policemen, I can tell you I never saw anything as horrific as this.”

To listen to the whole interview, you can view the video above.

