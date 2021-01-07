Health conditions forcing migrant shelters in Mexico to close

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Like much of Mexico, Nuevo Laredo is still facing thousands of cases of the coronavirus, far more than the city is able to report.

All across our neighboring country, health conditions are forcing shelters to shut down services to migrants.

Many shelters in Mexico harboring migrants attempting to make the dangerous trip to the U.S., including those in our sister City of Nuevo Laredo, are shutting down because of the pandemic.

That makes it even more difficult for them, just when the number of migrants from Central America moving to the U.S. is on the rise.

Migrants without documents face assaults, robberies and kidnapping before the pandemic.

Now without a place to go for food and rest, the journey is harder than ever.

Many migrants walk hundreds of miles to get to Mexico.

The shelters are privately funded by religious groups or aid agencies, but they must abide by Mexican health rules and close due to the pandemic.

One Honduran woman who became a Mexican citizen opened her modest home to shelter migrants.

Most of them just want to get to the U.S. to find work and send money back to their families.

The number of Central Americans caught trying to cross the U.S. border rose more than three-fold between July and November last year.

President-Elect Joe Biden has pledged to pursue more humane immigration policies than Donald Trump, but other lawmakers are expressing opposition.

Nebraska’s governor said any undocumented immigrants working in his state would be denied vaccinations there.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is offering vaccines to any undocumented people currently living in the U.S.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts provoked criticism from public health and migrant advocates for his comments, which focused on workers at meat-packing plants.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.