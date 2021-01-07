Advertisement

Health department opens new clinic in south Laredo

Residents looking to get tested for COVID-19 can head on over to the clinic located inside the Santa Rita Express Library
Health department opens south clinic
Health department opens south clinic(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city health department has announced a new clinic in south Laredo which is set to open on Thursday, Jan 7.

The South Clinic will offer an array of primary care services including COVID-19 testing, behavioral health screenings, nutritional counseling, and more.

No appointment is necessary for the COVID-19 testing and it’s completely free of charge.

The clinic is located inside the Santa Rita Express Library at 83 Prada Machin Drive.

Their hours are Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the city health department website.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Middle school placed on lockdown due to threat
Walmart location on 2320 Bob Bullock Loop closed for cleaning
Local Walmart store closed for deep cleaning
File photo: City offers free COVID-19 testing
City responds to FDA warning on curative tests
File photo: Crime center
Police department hiring for communication tech
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
Many Laredoans still awaiting stimulus checks

Latest News

File photo: Doctor Victor Trevino
New variant of COVID-19 reported in Houston
Sylvia Bruni speaks out
Local Democratic chair speaks on chaos at the capitol
File photo
Local health authority addresses nursing home outbreaks
Shelters harboring migrants
Health conditions forcing migrant shelters in Mexico to close
Shelters harboring migrants
Health conditions forcing migrant shelters in Mexico to close