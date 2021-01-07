Health department opens new clinic in south Laredo
Residents looking to get tested for COVID-19 can head on over to the clinic located inside the Santa Rita Express Library
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city health department has announced a new clinic in south Laredo which is set to open on Thursday, Jan 7.
The South Clinic will offer an array of primary care services including COVID-19 testing, behavioral health screenings, nutritional counseling, and more.
No appointment is necessary for the COVID-19 testing and it’s completely free of charge.
The clinic is located inside the Santa Rita Express Library at 83 Prada Machin Drive.
Their hours are Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, you can visit the city health department website.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.