Health department opens new clinic in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city health department has announced a new clinic in south Laredo which is set to open on Thursday, Jan 7.

The South Clinic will offer an array of primary care services including COVID-19 testing, behavioral health screenings, nutritional counseling, and more.

No appointment is necessary for the COVID-19 testing and it’s completely free of charge.

The clinic is located inside the Santa Rita Express Library at 83 Prada Machin Drive.

Their hours are Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the city health department website.

