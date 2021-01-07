Hiring process for new superintendent continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The search for a new superintendent over at UISD continues.

Back in November, Superintendent Roberto J. Santos announced his retirement after 16 years of being with the district.

During a board meeting back in mid-December, members discussed the possibility of appointing an interim superintendent which was tabled to June 2021st, if needed after Mr. Santos’ effective retirement date.

On Jan. 6, the board discussed hiring a school board search firm for the next superintendent.

The school district says each board member will select individuals to sit on an advisory committee to provide input on a superintendent profile.

The district says during its hiring process, the community will also be able to provide input on the type of candidates the district should pursue as it chooses its next leader.

They say they want to be as transparent as possible during the process.

