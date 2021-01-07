Hundreds of miles of border wall complete

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four hundred and fifty miles of border wall system has been built in the United States, a milestone says one of the leaders for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On December 31, 2020 hundreds of miles of border was completed.

“San Diego, 46 miles completed,” said Mark Morgan. “El Centro, 31 miles completed. Yuma, 107 miles completed. Tucson, 114 miles completed. El paso, 131 miles completed. RGV, 17 miles completed.”

Our area of Webb and Zapata County has yet to see any barriers go up, but according to a border wall status report from CBP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, “panels are anticipated to begin in early 2021, assuming real estate is cleared.”

With a new administration taking over in a few weeks, Morgan was asked what would happen next if President-elect Biden stops construction.

“They could terminate those contracts if they want to, but that’s going to be a very lengthy, messy process. We’re going to have to get into settlement agreements with each individual contractor.”

The CBP commissioner was asked by CNN if they will continue finalizing border wall contracts, even in areas not owned by the federal government.

“So we believe that probably by January 17, 18, 19 we will have well over 700 miles of that 800 funded will already, the contract will already been awarded.”

Morgan adds they will soon launch additional web pages to make it easier for anyone to access statistics on enforcement efforts.

