Local health authority addresses nursing home outbreaks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Recent reports of additional outbreaks in Laredo’s nursing homes has prompted several family members to share their concerns with KGNS on what is being done to keep residents safe.

Recently, we heard from family members concerned of outbreaks that continue to happen yet their loved ones have not yet been protected with a vaccine.

Earlier this week, Laredo’s health authority addressed the issue explaining to us that vaccinations of nursing home residents will begin soon as they fall under a “federal pharmacy partnership for long term program” that is handling vaccinations of this population.

In a statement regarding the current outbreak, Doctor Victor Trevino said:

“We continue to see positive cases in our nursing homes as the baseline infection in our community continues to be high. Besides current mitigation, such as transfers to the all-COVID nursing home at Laredo Nursing and Rehab, vaccinating these vulnerable populations is our priority.”

He goes on to specifically address reported cases at Regent Care, telling us while there were positive cases there before the new year, as of December 31st they have reported one case of a COVID-19 resident which triggered the established transfer mitigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.