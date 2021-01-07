Local Walmart store closed for deep cleaning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local Walmart store is closed to the public for deep cleaning.

According to a statement from the retail giant, it says the company made the decision to temporarily close the location on 2320 Bob Bullock Loop on Wednesday to allow third-party cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The location will remain closed for the day, which will allow employees time to restock shelves and prep the store to re-open on Friday at 7 a.m.

Walmart says they understand the role they play in providing customers with necessities.

They say the protocols are in addition to the measures they have put in place during the pandemic to help protect associates and customers.

