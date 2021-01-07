Advertisement

Middle school placed on lockdown due to threat

According to a UISD spokesperson, a threat was made to Clark Middle School and a lockdown was initiated
Clark Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Clark Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving threat(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local middle school is on lockdown after a threat was made to the campus.

The incident was brought to our attention on Thursday morning at around 10:20 a.m.

According to a UISD spokesperson, a threat was made to Clark Middle School and a lockdown was initiated.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

There is no word at this time on whether the lockdown is still active.

Laredo Police and campus police were seen outside the campus investigating the matter.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart location on 2320 Bob Bullock Loop closed for cleaning
Local Walmart store closed for deep cleaning
File photo: City offers free COVID-19 testing
City responds to FDA warning on curative tests
File photo: Crime center
Police department hiring for communication tech
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
Many Laredoans still awaiting stimulus checks

Latest News

File photo: Doctor Victor Trevino
New variant of COVID-19 reported in Houston
Sylvia Bruni speaks out
Local Democratic chair speaks on chaos at the capitol
File photo
Local health authority addresses nursing home outbreaks
Shelters harboring migrants
Health conditions forcing migrant shelters in Mexico to close
Shelters harboring migrants
Health conditions forcing migrant shelters in Mexico to close