Middle school placed on lockdown due to threat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local middle school is on lockdown after a threat was made to the campus.

The incident was brought to our attention on Thursday morning at around 10:20 a.m.

According to a UISD spokesperson, a threat was made to Clark Middle School and a lockdown was initiated.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

There is no word at this time on whether the lockdown is still active.

Laredo Police and campus police were seen outside the campus investigating the matter.

