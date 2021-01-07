Organizer of Mercado Urbano searching for answers after event was shutdown by the city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Back in November, an outdoor market called “Mercado Urbano” kicked off where vendors were able to showcase their crafts; however, a few days before their second event they were shutdown by the city, now the organizer of the event is looking for answers as to why his event was forced to close.

After almost two months of searching for approval to let them host their second outdoor event, Mercado Urbano still hasn’t opened for business, letting dozens of local vendors down.

Mercado Urbano is an outdoor market that’s made up of 50-80 local vendors who were disappointed after receiving an email from the city, three days before they were set to open.

According to the organizer of the market, Kike Chapa, city health officials told him it was because of the increasing hospitalization rate as we are currently at an all-time high; however, he says they were prepared for all safety concerns.

Chapa says, “We had several safety measures in place for the COVID pandemic such as having temperature checks- hand sanitizer stations, everybody had to wear a mask. There was only one way in the market and one way out and there was no walking back and forth.”

The problem Kike has is that a few weeks after being denied, a flyer was circulating on social media about a similar outdoor market taking place.

Chapa says he called the health department and asked about the other market that was taking place and they said they had not submitted their application yet.

On the application required by the city for an outdoor event permit, it states to submit the form at least five business days in advance before the proposed event, and Enrique questions why that market was able to open within two days.

Chapa says, “It took me two weeks of me going back and forth with the health department and the mayor.”

A closer inspection of the city permit shows that while the other market had initially applied as an outdoor market, it was changed to a curbside market which is why the city ultimately approved the permit allowing them to operate.

Something Kike says his market can’t do because of the types of items being sold.

The only hope for Mercado Urbando is that the pandemic situation improves so that they can get approval for an outdoor event permit.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.