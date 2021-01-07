UISD extends deadline for Uniform assistance program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This week was the first week back to school for students and a local school district is extending its school uniform assistance program for the upcoming semester.

If your child attends a UISD campus for in-person instruction, and the family’s income falls at or below a certain amount, the student may qualify for a uniform voucher to receive a free uniform.

Parents looking to take advantage of the opportunity must apply for the program and due to safety protocols, the application is only available online at UISD.net.

The deadline is until Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

The district says they usually help more than a thousand families every year; however, this year the turnout is not the same.

