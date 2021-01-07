Volunteers needed for new Monarch Garden

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Volunteers are needed this Saturday for a new garden honoring the monarch butterfly.

The Rio Grande International Study Center is looking for anyone of any age to help for the opening of the new Monarch Garden at the Eliseo Valdez Jr. Park.

The garden will help protect the monarch butterfly and other species in our area from going into extinction.

“Our new Monarch Garden that’s going to accompany the monarch mural that we just finished last year, and the garden is going to provide crucial habitat for the endangered monarch butterfly and other really important pollinators in our community,” said Manuel Juarez.

Anybody who wants to help out can just head over to the park at 10 a.m. with a face mask.

Community service hours will be given.

