Winter is coming
Expect a cold and gloomy winter weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we won’t be seeing snow or Icy conditions, we are going to dip into the 30s.
On Thursday we will start out in the low 40s and see a high of about 69 degrees, which is a lot cooler than Wednesday.
As we head into Friday, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s, making for a cold Friday morning.
On Friday we are looking at a high of 66 degrees.
As we head into the weekend, things will get colder and we are also expecting chances of rain.
On Saturday we are looking at a high of 61 degrees and lows in the 40s.
By the evening we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain that will carry into Sunday.
On Sunday we are looking at a high of 55 degrees and lows in the 30s.
This will probably be about the coldest we have seen in quite a while.
We’ll start our Monday morning in the 30s but we’ll bounce back to the 60s, giving us cool days and cold nights.
