Winter is coming

Expect a cold and gloomy winter weekend
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we won’t be seeing snow or Icy conditions, we are going to dip into the 30s.

On Thursday we will start out in the low 40s and see a high of about 69 degrees, which is a lot cooler than Wednesday.

As we head into Friday, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s, making for a cold Friday morning.

On Friday we are looking at a high of 66 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, things will get colder and we are also expecting chances of rain.

On Saturday we are looking at a high of 61 degrees and lows in the 40s.

By the evening we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain that will carry into Sunday.

On Sunday we are looking at a high of 55 degrees and lows in the 30s.

This will probably be about the coldest we have seen in quite a while.

We’ll start our Monday morning in the 30s but we’ll bounce back to the 60s, giving us cool days and cold nights.

