Accident causing road closures on Zapata

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident is causing road closures on the southbound lanes of Zapata Highway.

According to the Laredo Police Department, there is an accident near San Luis and Highway 83 that has caused one lane only access on the southbound lanes of Zapata Highway.

Authorities say to drive with caution and expect delays.

