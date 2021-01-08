Advertisement

Accident causing road closures on Zapata

Authorities say to drive with caution and expect delays
Associated Press
Associated Press(Associated Press)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident is causing road closures on the southbound lanes of Zapata Highway.

According to the Laredo Police Department, there is an accident near San Luis and Highway 83 that has caused one lane only access on the southbound lanes of Zapata Highway.

Authorities say to drive with caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Ted Cruz
Senator Ted Cruz responds to calls for his resignation
Locater video where man accidentally shot himself
Man accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun
Multiple sent to hospital after accident
Multiple sent to hospital after car accident
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Who is eligible to be vaccinated?
Who is eligible to be vaccinated? Local officials explain

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Multiple sent to hospital after accident
Multiple sent to hospital after car accident
Border Patrol presence in north Laredo
UPDATE: Border Patrol finds dozens of people in trailer
Who is eligible to be vaccinated?
Who is eligible to be vaccinated? Local officials explain
File photo: Crime Stoppers annual Menudo Bowl
Menudo Bowl off the table this year