Agents find over 100 undocumented immigrants inside trailer

Agents found a total of 126 undocumented immigrants inside a refrigerated trailer
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over 100 undocumented immigrants inside a trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on Jan. 6 when a refrigerated trailer approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted to the vehicle.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection but disregarded agents’ commands.

Agents conducted a traffic stop and searched the trailer at which point they found 126 people believed to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Ecuador.

All of the individuals were taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.

