Agents find over 100 undocumented immigrants inside trailer

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over 100 undocumented immigrants inside a trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on Jan. 6 when a refrigerated trailer approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted to the vehicle.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection but disregarded agents’ commands.

Agents conducted a traffic stop and searched the trailer at which point they found 126 people believed to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Ecuador.

All of the individuals were taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.