Agents find over two-dozen undocumented immigrants inside trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts at the Highway 83 checkpoint earlier this week.

The incident happened on Jan. 5 when a U-Haul box truck approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted to concealed humans.

When agents searched the box truck, they found 15 individuals who were determined to be from Guatemala and in the country illegally.

An immigration inspection of all occupants in the second vehicle revealed that four passengers were determined to be from Mexico.

Two U.S. Citizen drivers and the 19 immigrants were taken into custody and were turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.