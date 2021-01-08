Menudo Bowl off the table this year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local crime fighting organization’s most important fundraiser of the year is put on hold because of the pandemic.

Since 1994, this event has been a tradition in the gateway city and it brings hundreds of bowls and ladles to the yard.

This year, it’s sad to say one lucky winner won’t be getting honored for their tasty menudo, and thats because a tradition that thousands in the Gateway City look forward is not proceeding this year.

For the first time in more than 25 years, Laredo Crime Stoppers announces they’re cancelling their annual Menudo Bowl that usually happens late in January.

“We’re devastated,” said Colleen Rodriguez. “We gave a lot of thought to it. We went back and forth to see if there was anything we can possibly do physically and we made a decision to say we won’t be able to do anything .”

Crime Stoppers depend on this largely, usually making $65,000 to $100,000 in the event.

“The Menudo Bowl has in the past gone 100% to Tipsters but it will also go to our operational costs.”

This decision was a result of the high level of coronavirus cases in our city, as we are at an all time high.

“We depend on this largely because it supports our operational budget through the year. In some instances it has sustained our organization through the year.”

Since 2020 had more calls than the year before, 97 individuals were arrested and 57 rewards were approved to Tipsters for a payout in almost $40,000 dollars. The organization hopes they can get that amount back.

To make up for the funds they wont be getting at the Menudo Bowl, they ask Laredo to continue to support their crime-fighting efforts by donating via laredocrimestoppers.Org.

All donations go a long way to help defeat the misdeeds happening in our city.

The organization will possibly reschedule the Meundo Bowl.

Meanwhile, they’re considering other options like going virtual or going smaller.

