UPDATE: Border Patrol finds dozens of people in trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: A traffic stop in north Laredo turns into a human smuggling case after more than 50 people are found at the scene.

On Thursday afternoon, at the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Crepusculo Drive, police stopped a tractor trailer.

Officers found 52 individuals in the trailer and that’s when U.S. Border Patrol agents were called in.

BP agents found they were all in the country illegally and originally from central American countries.

All 52 people and a U.S. citizen who was driving the trailer were arrested and handed over to Homeland Security’s Custody.

Below is the original text to this story:

Several law enforcement agencies are seen surrounding a trailer in north Laredo on Thursday afternoon.

Border Patrol agents along with Laredo police were seen escorting people out of the 18 wheeler on Loop 20.

It could be connected to a human smuggling case, however the investigation is under regarding that matter.

Dozens of people were seen exiting the trailer. We will have more information as it becomes available.

